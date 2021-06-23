Catching up with Olympian Bryce Hoppel

MIDLAND, Texas — We're officially a month away from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. As you may know, we have two local athletes taking that flight overseas.

Hoppel qualified in the 800-meter run after finishing third in the finals on Monday. He had dudes breathing down his neck on the final stretch, trying to take that last Olympic spot away from him, but he was still able to turn his Olympic dreams into reality with a time of 1:44.14.