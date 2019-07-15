MIDLAND, Texas — Coming off his junior season at Kansas, where he won the outdoor 800 meter National Championship after going undefeated in all 19 races - Midland hometown hero Bryce Hoppel will look to carry his momentum into the US Track and field championships in De Moine, Iowa.

"It's the top 30 athletes in their events in the US," Hoppel said. "Whether it's pro or collegiate, they just invite whoever has the fastest times from that year and we're going to compete and see who's the United States champion."

Going into the championships, Hoppel has earned his spot among the nation's best for the second year in a row.

"It was a great feeling just to be included in that top 10 men's track and field athletes," Hoppel said. "I ran last year in the same US championships but I didn't do as well as I hoped to so hopefully this year will be different."

If Hoppel finishes top 3 in Iowa, he'll head to Qatar and represent the US in the World Championships. Needless to say, it's a tall task, but his standards remains high.

"I'm expecting myself to make it. I think I'm ranked number two in the United States going in so it's looking hopeful, but trying to stay excited and keep going," he said.

Wherever he goes...he keeps Midland in his heart...

"It was kind of fun to see the community support that I get. I mean, Midland will always be home to me."

...and Elton John in his earphones...

"Yellow Brick Road was probably the song I listened to on repeat throughout the national championships!"