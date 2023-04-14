Bobby Crosby enters year 3 leading the RockHounds

Crosby has been around baseball for a long time and is optimistic about the Hounds' chances in 2023.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland RockHounds have begun their 51st season of play with a strong start to 2023.

The man leading the way for this ballclub is not new to Midland, or to this team, but fans may want to know more about Bobby Crosby, the manager of the Midland RockHounds.

This will be Crosby's fourth season in the Tall City, and his third as the team's manager. So how does he see his team shaking up as the 2023 season begins with the Hounds looking to raise the bar?

"I'm excited. We have a lot of new guys and also a lot of returners so it's kind of a split this year. But a lot of talent for sure," Crosby said.

Crosby is the son of former MLB infielder Ed Crosby, and attending high school in California, he's been around this game awhile. Crosby was a solid infielder in the bigs himself, playing for, among other teams, the Oakland Athletics from 2003-2009, winning AL Rookie of the Year in 2004.

Crosby brings lessons learned and styles from his playing days to his coaching philosophy.

"I'm big on clubhouse atmosphere. All the teams that I've had here so far, I'm big on those guys becoming brothers, looking out for each other. I'm in the clubhouse hanging out with them too so I miss the clubhouse atmosphere as a player so as a manager I like to provide that sense of joy in the clubhouse and having fun and then when you get on the field we lock it in. So I like to kind of split on enjoying ourselves and then once we step across those lines it's business and we get it done," Crosby said.