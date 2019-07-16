ARLINGTON, Texas — Heading into the 2019 season, there are three new coaches in the Big 12. One of them is Texas Tech's head coach Matt Wells.

Wells, former Utah State head coach, took over the Red Raider program last December.

"The biggest key for us is distilling our culture and building our foundation," said Wells.

He addressed the media in day one of the Big 12 Media Days and expressed how the last seven months in Lubbock has gotten him excited for the upcoming season.

"The inspiration that I have right now I can see it in over the last seven months that you can do it in Lubbock, Texas. To see the success we've had in basketball, baseball, and certainly track and field inspires me to know that you can win in Lubbock."