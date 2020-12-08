Big 12 decides to play 2020 fall season

The Big 12 conference voted Tuesday that they will continue the fall 2020 football season

TEMPLE, Texas — The Big 12 conference voted Tuesday that they will continue the fall 2020 football season.

The decision comes after the Big 10 and Pac-12 canceled their fall seasons on Tuesday in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, 52 of the 130 programs in college football have canceled their seasons.

A revised schedule will be released in the near future. The format will include a single non-conference home game and nine Big 12 games with an anticipated start on September 26.