Big 12 decides to play 2020 fall season

TEMPLE, Texas — The Big 12 conference voted Tuesday that they will continue the fall 2020 football season.
The decision comes after the Big 10 and Pac-12 canceled their fall seasons on Tuesday in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overall, 52 of the 130 programs in college football have canceled their seasons.
A revised schedule will be released in the near future. The format will include a single non-conference home game and nine Big 12 games with an anticipated start on September 26.
The Big 12 joins the Atlantic Coast Conference, Southeastern Conference, American Athletic Conference, Conference USA and the Sunbelt to try to play this fall.