KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Big 12 Conference Tournament has been canceled amid coronavirus concerns.

The University of Texas men's basketball team was scheduled to play Thursday at 11:30 a.m. but was taken off the court minutes before due to the cancellation. UT's basketball team was going to play against Texas Tech.

This comes after the conference announced on Wednesday that the tournaments would be played with "limited access."

The first round of the women's tournament was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12 – with Oklahoma State to tip off against Oklahoma – at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

On Wednesday, the Big 12 released the following statement:

"After careful consideration and consulting with medical officials, other conferences, the NCAA and local officials, the Big 12 Conference announced that after tonight’s men’s first-round games, all remaining Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship games will be played with only family, friends, credentialed media and essential staff permitted in the arenas."

