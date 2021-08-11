Baylor associate head coach Joey McGuire named new Texas Tech head coach

Texas Tech confirmed the news with a tweet featuring McGuire saying "Get your guns up Red Raider nation."

WACO, Texas — Beloved Baylor assistant football coach Joey McGuire will be leaving the Bears, according to several reports.

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal first reported Texas Tech will name McGuire as its next head football coach. Countless outlets, including ESPN, The Athletic and Yahoo's Pete Thamel, confirmed later Monday morning.

Texas Tech confirmed any lingering doubt with a tweet just before 11:30 a.m. that featured McGuire giving the "Guns Up" sign.

"Get your guns up Red Raider nation. Let's go! Wreck 'em!," McGuire says in the tweet.

Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda congratulated McGuire during his weekly news conference Monday morning.

"I’m excited for Joey. I know that this is something he has worked for, what a journey he has been on," said Aranda. "For him to have an opportunity at Tech I’m really excited for him.”

Aranda said McGuire said goodbye to the Baylor football family Monday morning.

McGuire was brought to Waco as one of the three then-Texas high school football coaches by Matt Rhule upon his hiring in December 2016. He was wildly successful as the head coach at Cedar Hill High School near Dallas for 14 seasons, going 141-42 and winning state titles in 2006, 2013 and 2014. His tenure at Cedar Hill earned him a spot in the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

McGuire coached tight ends at Baylor in 2017 and 2018, defensive ends in 2019 and has coached outside linebackers under Aranda in 2020 and 2021. He was named associate head coach prior to the 2019 season.

When Rhule left for the NFL after the 2019 Sugar Bowl season, McGuire was reportedly a finalist for the head coaching job at Baylor and was reportedly offered the UTSA head coaching job in 2020, before the Roadrunners hired Jeff Traylor.

McGuire is beloved within the Texas High School Football community, making him an ace recruiter. Since he's arrived in Waco, the Bears played in their first Big 12 Championship Game.

According to Thamel, McGuire is expected to start at Tech immediately, with an eye toward early signing day in December.

Texas Tech recently fired Matt Wells eight games into his third season in Lubbock, after the Red Raiders blew a 24-10 lead against Kansas State to lose 25-24 at home.