MIDLAND, Texas — Siblings-some days they brighten up your rainy day., other times they can be the most annoying person on the planet.

For these twins, they're leaning on each other while embarking on a journey they didn't see coming.

"So I was like 'Hey Angie you know, why don’t you come move out there with me,'" said Reese Woodson, who got offered a position at Midland High School.

"Give me somebody to talk to whenever I go home, that was the main thing. I didn’t want to be out here by myself."

Being by himself was something Reese experienced for the first time in college.

He and his sister An'Jolique received basketball scholarships at two different universities. Reese went to Western New Mexico while An'Jolique hooped at Loyola University.

Jay Hemphill

N/A

After graduation, the twins would reconnect, not just with each other, but also with Reese's high school coach.

"Started thinking about, I wonder what he’s going to do. So I called him up and said 'Hey congratulations, what’s your degree in?'" asked Shannon Hooker, head coach of Midland High. "Then I said 'Hey you ever thought about coaching high school basketball?'"

Courtesy of Jon-Reese Woodson

"So I was like, without a doubt! Like what? Like of course, because you know I already wanted to get into coaching plus it’s going to be under somebody that I trusted and knew I already had a relationship with," explained Reese.

Courtesy of Jon-Reese Woodson

Reese was headed to the basin, but An'Jolique still didn't know what her future held until she received an unexpected phone call.

"I remember praying about what am I going do after I graduate college, and then I get a phone call," said An'Jolique.

It was Coach Hooker again, offering an opportunity for An'Jolique to join her brother.

"It just so happened that Coach Torres had an opening for the JV girls spot," said Hooker.

MHS Lady Dawgs 🏀 The latest Tweets from MHS Lady Dawgs 🏀 (@MHSladydawgball). Home of the Midland High Lady Dawgs. Midland, TX

60 seconds apart, but never alone.

The Woodsons are now sharing the same love with their athletes as coach Hooker did with them.

MORE FROM THIS REPORTER:

Monahans motocross star competes at Ector County Coliseum

Permian Runner Commits To UTPB

Midland Boys Help Resurrect College Football Program















