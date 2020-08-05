PECOS, Texas — From winning a national championship to grinding for a spot in the G-League, Pecos High School's Andre Roman has had a basketball journey that's taught him as much about life as it has about the game itself.

Last summer, he started the A.R. Elite Basketball Camp that teaches the fundamentals of the game and the value of self-motivation.

After COVID-19 canceled this year's camp, the folks at A.R. Basketball are turning their negative into the community's positive with their Dinner-On-Us program.

"I'm just letting them know they're not alone," Roman said. "It don't matter where you're at, it don't matter where you're from, we're all in this together, and we're right there behind you."

Dinner-On-Us will feed five West Texas families for one night a week for the next five weeks.

You can enter or nominate a household by going to the 'A.R. Elite Basketball Camp' Facebook page and commenting on the Dinner-On-Us post. Other options include posting on the page's wall or tweeting, as long as the hashtag #ARCamp2020 is used.

Also, you can call (432) 251-8002 to enter or nominate a family.

The deadline for each week is Saturday at 11:59pm and they'll pick a new household every Sunday.