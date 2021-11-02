Rockhounds renew affiliation with Oakland A's, will hold 2021 season

This partnership, which began in 1999, will return for its 23rd year with the 2021 season.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Rockhounds announced Thursday have renewed their affiliation with the Oakland A's.

This partnership, which began in 1999, will return for its 23rd year with the 2021 season. It comes as part of the MLB's restructuring of its player development system.

The new agreement will last ten years and will be one of the longest agreements in Minor League baseball.

Additionally, the team have named Bobby Crosby, former player and coach, as the new field manager.