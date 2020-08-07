Astros and Rangers 2020 season schedule

After months of waiting, the MLB released their 2020 season schedules

MIDLAND, Texas — The MLB season was supposed to start months ago but of course, COVID-19 had other plans.

After months of negotiating on the best way to not only play but also stay safe the players and the MLB finally came to an agreement.

Now in a couple of weeks, we're going to finally see the first pitch of the 2020 season.

Of course, this year will be shortened due to the timeliness of when the games will start but at least we get to see some dingers over the fence.

Here's a look at the full schedule for the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers.

