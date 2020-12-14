Balmorhea's state title game postponed due to COVID-19

The Bears will have to wait to face Richland Springs.

BALMORHEA, Texas — The UIL Conference 1A Division II six-man football state championship game between Balmorhea and Richland Springs has been postponed.

In a press release, the UIL announced they would be rescheduling the game for a later date. The postponement is due to COVID-19 concerns.

The game was scheduled for December 16.

For now, all other championship games are set to continue as scheduled at AT&T Stadium in Arlington this week.