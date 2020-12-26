Athletes across West Texas embrace the holidays

Student-athletes from OHS, Lee, MHS, & Permian appreciate their families this holiday season.

MIDLAND, Texas — High school student-athletes throughout the Permian Basin have been ready for the holidays to arrive, especially this year.

Not because of the presents, however.

"I really love the holidays, especially Christmas when I get to be with my family," Permian volleyball's Bethani Fierro said. "It's the one time of year where we could all come together and enjoy each other."

When you're with family, food has to be nearby too.

"Enjoying the little things - cooking Christmas Eve, all day," Midland High girls basketball's Ty'Eisha Satterwhite said. "Turkey, banana pudding, dressing - all of it."

It's been a year unlike any other, but families are doing their best to keep it as normal as possible.

"We don't get to see some of our older family members because of COVID but I think we have this annual card game match we go to," Odessa High football's Kason Sims said. "It's very competitive for the most part, but I always win."

If this year has taught us anything, it's to cherish our loved ones.

"The people is the best part," Midland Lee football's Makhilyn Young said. "A lot of people take that for granted and you don't seem to know how really important it is until it's taken away."