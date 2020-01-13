HOUSTON — Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow have been suspended for the 2020 season as part of MLB's punishment for stealing signs in 2017.

The club is also being fined $5 million and will forfeit 1st and 2nd-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

No Astros players are being punished.

Investigators interviewed 68 witnesses including 23 current and former Astros players. They also reviewed tens of thousands of emails, Slack communications, text messages, video clips and photographs.

The investigation began in November when former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers said the team was illegally stealing signs.

Stealing hand signals from the catcher to the pitcher in the MLB is nothing new, but using technology to do so is against the rules. Fiers said the Astros used cameras to get the signs and convey them to the batters.

Witnesses confirmed that one or more players would watch the live feed from the center field camera and a runner would relay the information to the dugout. Someone in the dugout would then signal a runner on second base, who would then signal the batter.

Witnesses said the scheme was cooked up and executed by players and the only coach who knew was then-bench coach Alex Cora, who is now the manager of the Red Sox manager.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred had harsh words for the Astros' culture, saying they "valued and rewarded results over other considerations."

"While no one can dispute that Luhnow's baseball operations department is an industry leader in its analytics, it is very clear to me that the culture of the baseball operations department -- manifesting itself in the way its employees are treated, its relations with other clubs and its relations with the media and external stakeholders -- has been very problematic," Manfred said in the report.

Astros owner Jim Crane was cleared of any involvement.

"Crane is extraordinarily troubled and upset by the conduct of members of his organization," Manfred said.

He said Crane fully supported the investigation and provided unlimited access to all information requested.

Scroll down to read the full report:

