Arch Manning, nation's top QB prospect, commits to University of Texas

Manning is the most sought after recruit in high school for 2022.

NEW ORLEANS — Arch Manning, the nation's top-rated high school recruit and the latest in the Manning quarterback dynasty has committed to the University of Texas, according to a Tweet on his verified Twitter account.

Manning is at or near the top of all major recruiting lists and had been considering several schools, including top SEC schools, Georgia and Alabama.

His decision comes just days after his tight end, Will Randle, announced that he would attend the University of Texas.

Manning is the grandson of Archie Manning and the nephew of former NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning. He is the son of Cooper Manning, Archie's first son.

Manning is a senior this coming year at Newman High, where his uncles and father played. He has been widely-recruited by the nation's elite schools including Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame and others.



He had recently seemed to narrow his choices to Texas, Georgia and Alabama.



Manning has started at quarterback since his freshman year, and, according to NOLA.com, in 31 games over three seasons, Manning has thrown for 6,277 yards and 81 touchdowns and rushed for another 777 yards and 20 scores. He has another season to play.

Manning's decision will bring him to one of the nation's most storied programs, but one that has fallen on tough times in recent years, including a 5-7 record last season.

Manning, should he play three seasons at Texas, would be there when UT joins the SEC in 2025.

Arch could continue to have the Manning name in prominence. Archie Manning was a college football star at Ole Miss, where he was a Heisman contender. He was the number 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft in 1971 and plied his trade for the New Orleans Saints. Manning, unfortunately, did not play for a contender, but he was a star on a team that lacked stars, once winning the NFL Player of the Year honor for his 1978 season.

Peyton and Eli Manning both went on to Super Bowl-winning NFL careers and both were the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft.