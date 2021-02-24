Andrews Swim headed to State for second straight year

The Mustangs qualified in for four events.

ANDREWS, Texas — Andrews Swim is heading back to State for the second straight year.

The Mustangs qualified for four events this year including the 200 boys medley relay 200 boys free relay squad, 200 girls free & 100 girls free solo.

According to the team, preparing for States and doing their best is more of a mental challenge than a physical one.

The team says that they are happy to be at this point, but want to just compete and push each other to do their best in the pool. They also talk about how they feel calm when they are in the water preparing to race.

According to one swimmer at Andrews, it is important to visualize yourself in the pool for the last race and put it in to practice.