Adapt & React: The Kylar Childers Story

11-year-old, Kylar Childers, is a national champion & one of the best young players in West Texas. He defies the odds every time he steps on a field.

MIDLAND, Texas — Kylar Childers not only loves football, but he's one of the most elite young players in the Permian Basin.

His teammates even call him 'espen' for ESPN because he makes so many highlight plays.

"Most of the time, they can't even touch him," Elite Frog Unit head coach, Oscar Vargas, said. "It's just weird how he moves. If you watch film, it's really crazy."

He's already won two state titles and recently added a national championship to his resume, while make the defensive decisions.

"He was calling the right plays at the right time the last series," Vargas said. "They didn't let them go anywhere."

Kylar's team had to make adjustments to win the title, something he's no stranger to.

"He's really good at adapting," Kylar's dad, Thomas, said.

Adapting is a way of life when you're born with one arm.

"I don't care if people think different about it," Kylar said. "I just think it's the same."

The Childers never let that be an excuse for reaching as far as he can in life.

"I think maybe it drove him to be more competitive and maybe me even a little bit," Thomas said. "Now it's like, show 'em. Flip the switch."

A mentality that helped ignite his passion for football.

So when did Kylar's love for football begin?

"When Odell made the one-handed catch in 2014," Kylar said. "He caught a ball with one hand and I knew that I only had one hand so I thought I could do it too."

As his confidence grew, the humor began.

"When little kids ask me what happened to my arm, I always say a shark bit it off," Kylar said. "It's always funny."

Don't let that smile fool you, he's got a few tricks up his sleeve.

"The grab and stab," Kylar said. "You grab 'em and then you nub 'em."

There's no questioning his heart.

"Kylar's gonna give you 100 percent until the last zero and it buzzes," Vargas said. "I don't want to start crying here. There's no quit in him. No quit at all."