19th Annual Hoops, Dreams and Goals basketball tournament hosted in Big Spring

The event is held in March to highlight Intellectual Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BIG SPRING, Texas — Ten teams from the Permian Basin took the basketball court Friday in an all-day event at Big Spring’s Dorothy Garrett Coliseum for a day of basketball competition and entertainment.

By the conclusion of the Annual Darrell E. Smith Hoops, Dreams & Goals basketball tournament, one team stood at center court with the top prize, according to West Texas Centers CEO Shelley Smith.

Hoops, Dreams and Goals started more than 19 years ago to coincide with March Madness.

The event is held in March to highlight Intellectual Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

The teams included the Big Spring Heat; Monahans/Pecos Warriors; Snyder Wildkatz; Seminole Pink Panthers; Ballinger Longhorns; Abilene Bombers; Odessa Tigers; San Angelo Bobcats; Midland Panthers; and the Sweetwater Red Rattlers.