12-year-old motocrosser is headed to Loretta Lynn's

MIDLAND, Texas — Honestly, it took me 10 years to figure out how to ride a bike with two wheels. For Taije Collins, it took the same amount of time to figure out how to ride a bike with an engine.
The 12-year-old has been riding a dirt bike for two years, that was all the time she needed to qualify for Loretta Lynn's. The world's largest amateur motocross race.
"I shed a few tears, it was pretty exciting," said Taije's dad Joshuwa Collins. "Happy tears, I don't think I could be anymore proud than I was in that moment."
Now Taije will prepare for August 2nd, the date when she'll be revving up her engine at nationals.