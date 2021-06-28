12-year-old motocrosser is headed to Loretta Lynn's

Midlander Taije Collins has qualified for the world's largest amateur motocross event

MIDLAND, Texas — Honestly, it took me 10 years to figure out how to ride a bike with two wheels. For Taije Collins, it took the same amount of time to figure out how to ride a bike with an engine.

The 12-year-old has been riding a dirt bike for two years, that was all the time she needed to qualify for Loretta Lynn's. The world's largest amateur motocross race.

🎉She made it!!! Our girl Taije made it!!! 🏁 40𝕥𝕙 𝔸𝕟𝕟𝕦𝕒𝕝 𝕄𝕠𝕟𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕣 𝔼𝕟𝕖𝕣𝕘𝕪 𝔸𝕄𝔸 𝔸𝕞𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕦𝕣 ℕ𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟𝕒𝕝 𝕄𝕠𝕥𝕠𝕔𝕣𝕠𝕤𝕤 ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕡𝕚𝕠𝕟𝕤𝕙𝕚𝕡 𝕒𝕥... Posted by Wild At Heart Photography on Monday, June 21, 2021

"I shed a few tears, it was pretty exciting," said Taije's dad Joshuwa Collins. "Happy tears, I don't think I could be anymore proud than I was in that moment."