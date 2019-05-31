QUJING, Yunnan — Grit, determination and endurance propelled a student in China to internet fame after the loss of his leg didn't keep him sidelined during his school's demanding physical tests.

The student, 17-year-old Gao Yanneng, is being widely hailed for his bravery after he waved off an exemption to complete a series of physical tests and sports challenges last month.

Gao lost his right leg at the age of six after falling from the roof of his house.

He had been granted a waiver to sit out the physical skills test April 24th on the grounds of his disability, but he refused.

Instead, he joined classmates in a series of sit-ups, pull-ups, volleyball, and even a one-thousand-meter run.

Though he was able to complete the other items successfully and obtain full marks, it was the nearly one-mile run which proved to be the most grueling challenge for Gao, who tackled the track on his crutches.

To the cheers of his classmates, Gao finished the race and video of his run went viral across china.

Gao says he was not content to just get half marks for sitting out, he wanted to earn full marks through hard work and prove his own strength to himself.