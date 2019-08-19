AUSTIN, Texas — The woman who was riding with Cedric Benson at the time of a deadly crash has been identified by the Austin Police Department.

Cedric Benson was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed before he and the woman were killed in the Austin motorcycle crash. The crash happened on FM 2222 and Mount Bonnell Road on Saturday at 10:20 p.m.

First responders said one of the vehicles was on fire when they arrived but it was quickly put out.

According to Austin police, witnesses reported seeing the BMW motorcycle driven by Benson traveling at a "high rate of speed" westbound in the left lane of FM 2222. A van was stopped at the T-intersection of Mount Bonnell Road and FM 2222 at the time. Police said after checking for oncoming traffic, the van attempted to turn left on FM 2222 when it was hit by Benson.

Benson and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified her as 27-year-old Aamna Najam.

Police said speed and poor visibility were the biggest factors in the crash.

"If you're not really careful, or you're going slightly over the speed limit, it is very difficult to stop," said Sergeant Eric Wilson.

Police said the driver of the van was evaluated by EMS, but refused transport. The van driver also attempted to render aid to Benson and Najam.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-4424. You can also submit tips by downloading Austin PD’s free mobile app on iPhone and Android.

