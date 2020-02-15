PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a woman they say was posing as a baby photographer to steal a newborn to raise as her own.

The investigation began on Feb. 5 when a woman called 911 to report she was feeling numb, drowsy, throwing up and said she believed she had been drugged.

After being treated at the hospital, the woman reached out to the sheriff's department to file a report and said she was drugged by a woman who had come to her house posing as a photographer to take photos of her baby, officials said.

The two women met through a newborn baby group on Facebook, where the suspect advertised free photos of babies to help build her portfolio, officials said.

The woman told detectives the suspect came to her house on three separate occasions to take photos. On the third time, the suspect brought her 16-year-old daughter along and the two offered the woman a cupcake to eat.

Officials said the woman reported feeling numb and drowsy immediately after eating the cupcake and then asked the suspect and her daughter to leave.

After they left, the woman noticed the suspect had taken her house keys.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said after they began investigating they identified additional victims and "garnered evidence that indicates the suspect was planning to steal a newborn baby to raise as her own."

Detectives obtained a search warrant and arrested the 38-year-old suspect at her residence near Spanaway Friday, along with her 16-year-old daughter.

It hasn't been announced what charges the suspect or her daughter will face.

The sheriff's department is asking anyone who may have had contact with the suspect or know any information about the case to contact them.