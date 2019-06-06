SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Whataburger fans, don't 'fry' your brain trying to figure out the perfect gift to get dad this for Father's Day this year.

Whataburger has the perfect last-minute gifts for those trying to 'ketchup' to Father's Day.

The Texas fast-food giant announced Thursday that they have added numerous items to its shop in theme with Father's Day. 

Among the dad-themed products were bowtie, socks, trucker cap, and Whataburger-styled running shoes.

Whataburger Gifts for Dad
Whataburger

Whataburger also added numerous other products including ketchup pillows and doormat. See all of them in the gallery below.

Whataburger adds new products to shop
Whataburger ketchup pillows
Whataburger Flag
Whataburger running shoes
Whataburger doormat
Whataburger running shoes