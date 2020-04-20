HOUSTON — More than a dozen states have seen gas prices fall under per gallon as oil prices continue to tumble.

As of 7 a.m. Monday morning, West Texas crude fell below $12 a barrel at $11.36.

In the Houston area, gas prices average $1.60 per gallon, just above the state average of $1.55. They are both well below the national average of $1.81.

However, according to GasBuddy.com, some states are seeing their lowest prices in more than a decade with prices per gallon falling below $1 in these states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Stay at home orders in many states continues to drive down the demand for gas with it eroding in April by 50 to 70 percent over levels in late February and early March, GasBuddy.com reports.

“To have thought at the beginning of the year we’d be in the place we are would truly have been impossible, new and multi-year records continue to be written when it comes to gasoline prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “It’s staggering to know that in five of these six states we haven’t seen these gasoline prices in over 15 years, and for many of us, we watch from the living room window, adhering to the orders to stay at home. But there is strong potential that we will see gas prices this summer far lower than our previous expectations, and I’m hopeful by then we’re safely able to enjoy it.”

GasBuddy.com also reports that the national average would need to drop roughly 20 cents more to reach lows during the Great Recession in 2008/2009.

