TEXAS, USA — There are 5 new cases confirmed in West Texas counties as of 4:00 p.m. April 5.

The Ector County Health Department reports there total number of cases is at 26. That's up 4 cases from April 4.

Two of the patients are women in their 50's, a 58 year old woman's source of exposure was travel related, the other case is a 53 year old woman who was exposed within the community.

The other two cases are a woman in her 30's , exposed to the virus within the community, and a male in his 20's who was also exposed to the Virus within the community.

Pecos County also confirmed their first case of COVID-19.

Pecos County Judge Joe Shuster says the patient is a woman in her 50's who was exposed within her community.

Schuster says the woman is in quarantine at home with her family.