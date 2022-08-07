After much online speculation, Grapevine Animal Services has finally identified a "mysterious" creature.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — If you were hoping to see a chupacabra, don't hold your breath.

The animal in these viral photos is a coyote with mange, according to Grapevine Animal Services.

Steve Cooley first spotted the lean, hairless animal wandering in his backyard weeks ago.

"I was mowing the lawn on the 15th, and he kept hanging around the next-door neighbor's yard while I mowed," Cooley said.

So, Cooley picked up his camera, snapped some photos and shared them with his Facebook friends. Then they shared his post and their theories on what the creature could be.

"My neighbor says chupacabra," Cooley wrote on his post.

If mythical creatures aren't you're thing, a "chupacabra" is a folklore creature believed to attack livestock and drink its blood.

But this story is non-fiction.

A Grapevine Animal Services supervisor squashed the chupacabra theory quickly.

"The animal in the photo is a coyote with mange," Supervisor Kristina Valentine wrote in an email to WFAA.

Mange is a skin condition that occurs when parasitic mites embed themselves in a mammal's skin or hair follicles and causes hair loss.

It's also contagious.

If you see the coyote and have other pets, Valentine said to keep them inside until the coyote's been safely removed and call animal services at 817-410-3370.

Putting the Chupacabra jokes aside, Cooley said he hopes the coyote will be found safely and nursed back to good health.