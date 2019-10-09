CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. — New Mexico police had a smelly crime on their hands Sunday morning.

Chaves County Sheriff's Deputies were chasing a suspect driving a stolen care, but while speeding they entered a dairy farm.

The suspect was not familiar with the property and was driving erratically, causing him to crash the car into a liquid manure pit.

Once the stolen car sank, those inside had to walk through the manure, straight into the custody of the deputies waiting for them on dry ground.

