MIDLAND, Texas — Have you ever wanted to see the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile in person? November might be your lucky chance.

One of the six weinermobiles will be visiting Midland on November 5 and 7.

It will be at the Downtown library at 3:30 p.m. on November 5, and at the Centennial branch at 10:30 a.m. on November 7. They will be visiting during the Dog Tales events.

Interested in becoming a Weinermobile spokesperson? You can apply here!

