CLEARWATER, Fla. — An unwanted guest barged into a Florida home overnight..

That's an 11-foot alligator in someone's kitchen.

And it does *not* look happy.

Clearwater police say the gator broke through a low window.

Police and a local trapper were able to wrangle the reptile.

The homeowner says the gator broke 'four good bottles of wine'..

There's also some damage to the wall and broken glass.

Thankfully, no people got hurt.