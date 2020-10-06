MIDLAND, Texas — Midland's City Council took a step towards lowering water bills for major water consumers during their meeting held on June 9.

Right now, the city's 4 tier system charges customers a flat rate per 1000 gallons depending on how much water is used.

You can see the tier system right below.

City of Midland

The City of Midland has obligations to purchase water annually from the Colorado River Municipal Water District and has also secured future water rights with the Ft. Stockton holdings water.

"We're lowering the rates because we're not in drought conditions anymore, and can afford to sell a little more water," said Councilman Spencer Robnett.

You can notice on the chart above, the city's fourth tier for the usage of more than 50 thousand gallons costs consumers $54.02 per 1000 gallons. A figure is more than 4 times as expensive to the next priciest tier.

In the meeting held on June 9, the council approved with its first round of voting to lower that to $19.65.

"So with releasing water restrictions and lowering rates, we're not again saying use more water so we can bill you more, we're lowering the top rate so if people do use that much we won't bill you 54.dollars", said Carl Craigo, the City of Midland's Utilities director.

It's not a change that will save every homeowner or business money.

"Only about 5% percent of commercial consumers reach that level, and as far as residential usage it's really just those that have water leaks, which we prorate on bills anyway," said Craigo.

Though, it will eliminate a disproportional charge for those who do use that much water.

The City council will still have to vote on the decision in two weeks to make it final.