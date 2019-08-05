HOUSTON -- The car reported stolen during the alleged kidnapping of 4-year-old Maleah Davis has been located, Missouri City police confirm to KHOU 11 News.

Maleah's mother arrived at the scene shortly after the discovery was announced, and she immediately broke into tears, shouting "where's Maleah?" before collapsing to the ground.

Maleah's mother is consoled by detectives after she shows up at scene where her husband's missing cars was found. "Where is my baby?", she cried.

The Nissan Altima, which belongs to the girl's mother, was found Thursday morning in a business parking lot along Highway 6 near FM 1092/Murphy Road.

Police have already looked the vehicle over but have now secured it to preserve any evidence it might contain. The Amber Alert for the little girl has not been canceled at this time.

A citizen spotted the parked vehicle Thursday morning and called officers, police say.

Earlier in the morning, the search for Maleah resumed as Texas Equusearch told its volunteers to prepare for wet and muddy conditions, advising them to dress appropriately for the rainy forecast.

Equusearch says at the request of Houston Police, there has been a suspension of the search for Maleah Davis until further notice.

This morning's staging area was in the 9700 block of S. Kirkwood in southwest Houston. Equusearch says its teams will be on foot and on ATV searching "in some very specific areas" for any signs of the child.

The child hasn't been seen since Friday. Her stepfather, Derion Vence, first told investigators that she was kidnapped by several Hispanic men after he stopped his car near Highway 59 and Greens Road to check a tire.

On Tuesday, the Sugar Land police spokesman said Vence's story has changed since he first talked to investigators -- specifically the nature of how he got to the hospital.

Maleah is around three feet tall and weighs between 30 and 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink bow in her hair, a light blue zip jacket and gray/white/pink sneakers.

Her family says she is recovering from recent brain surgery and requires critical medical care.

