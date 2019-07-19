BOISE, Idaho — Update 2:09 p.m.: Garth Brooks' publicist apologizes to the media at the press conference for the delay.

Country music fans have been waiting eagerly for Garth Brooks two concerts in the City of Trees, and that wait is almost over.

The country music star will be performing two shows at Albertsons Stadium as part of his Stadium Tour. The tour has already sold out shows at much larger stadiums.

Doors will open for the concert starting at 5 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.

Brooks will be holding a press conference in the stadium on Friday, July 19. That presser will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM, in our new mobile app and on the KTVB YouTube page at 2 p.m. (Bookmark this page - it will appear in the above video player after it begins.)

To download the latest version of the KTVB app, click here.

Boise Police and Boise State University recently announced the parking and transportation options for getting to and from the concert. All of that information can be found here.

MORE GARTH BROOKS:

WATCH: Garth Brooks performs soundcheck ahead of weekend concerts at Boise State

Parking and alcohol available at both of Garth Brooks' Boise concerts

Boise State helps Garth Brooks fan get accessible seats for Saturday's concert

Garth Brooks explains why Blake Shelton is only available for one concert in Boise

Watch more Garth Brooks coverage in our YouTube Playlist: