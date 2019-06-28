DALLAS, Texas — A former Walmart employee is now facing criminal charges after he wrecked a Dallas store and cut two officers with a box cutter, according to an arrest warrant.

Quintell Hill, 24, is now facing two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant.

At about 9 a.m. Monday, Dallas police received a 911 call from the Walmart off of Samuell Boulevard near I-30 about a disturbance involving an employee, "armed with a box cutter walking through the store destroying it," an arrest warrant stated.

Shawn Johnston, a hotel security guard who just finished his overnight shift, was at the store getting a money order at the time.

"He flipped a table, and I was like, 'Oh, this guy is upset,'" he said. "And you could see that he was an employee."

"He went to the tomatoes and started throwing them all over the store," Johnston said. "Then the strawberries. Then the pastries. Then we started hearing glass smash and I was like, 'Oh my God.'"

Johnston started recording the incident on his phone, which has since received hundreds of thousands of views on social media.

In it, you can hear glass shattering and items hitting the floor.

You then see the employee emerge from one aisle smashing coffee makers, and head to the next aisle where more items can be heard breaking.

Booking photo for 24-year-old Quintell Hill.

WFAA

All the while, security officers can be seen keeping customers away from the employee.

When two officers from Dallas police arrived, they approached Hill and "gave verbal commands to lay down," the arrest warrant stated.

When Hill refused, one of the officers bear-hugged him to the ground from behind.

But when the handcuffs came out, Hill's arrest warrant states, he used the box cutter and injured both officers, "cutting them on their right arms."

One of the officers was able to shake the box cutter out of Hill's hand, and he was eventually handcuffed.

Hill and the two officers were taken to an area hospital and are expected to be OK.

A spokesperson for Walmart told WFAA that Hill was no longer with the company, but didn't reveal what sparked the outburst.

As of Thursday, Hill remained in jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.