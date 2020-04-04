WASHINGTON — Organ donations are very important in the field of medicine, and they can save lives. But if someone contracts COVID-19, can they still donate?

THE QUESTION:

If someone dies from the coronavirus, can their organs be donated?

THE ANSWER:

No, their organs will not be donated.

WHAT WE FOUND:

The risk of contracting the novel coronavirus from an infected donor is unknown, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.

At this point, no one knows if the virus is transmissible through organ donations.

Donor deferral could be considered, not only if they test positive for the virus, but if they have symptoms that are consistent with the virus or if they are someone who is under investigation for COVID-19.

“Patients that test positive for COVID-19 will be medically ineligible for donation,” according to the Association of Organ Procurement Organization.

However, patients who later test negative may be reconsidered for donations.

