Yes, TSA can mandate masks on planes and trains after legal challenge

The Supreme Court let a ruling stand that gives the TSA authority to require mask-wearing on planes, trains and other forms of public transportation.
Travelers wearing protective masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus move about the terminal at the Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Respiratory illnesses, such as the flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19, are currently surging across the United States. Many people on Twitter are urging public health agencies and federal officials to #BringBackMasks in an effort to stop the spread.

In April, the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) stopped enforcing a mask mandate on public transit after a federal judge struck it down.

But a post online claims it’s possible such a mandate could come back.

On Nov. 2, Lucky Tran, Ph.D., director of science communications and media relations at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, tweeted: “The Supreme Court has ruled that the TSA can issue mask mandates on planes, trains and other forms of transport.” The tweet has garnered over 14,000 likes since it was first posted.

THE QUESTION

Can TSA mandate masks on planes, trains, and other forms of transportation? 

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

This is true.

Yes, TSA can mandate masks on planes, trains, and other forms of transportation after the Supreme Court allowed a lower court’s ruling to stand.

WHAT WE FOUND

On Oct. 31, the Supreme Court denied a request to hear the case Corbett v. Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which questioned whether TSA has the authority to issue mask mandates on public transit.

In January 2021, TSA issued several directives and a mandate requiring masks to be worn in airports, on planes, buses, and trains in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jonathan Corbett, a California lawyer and frequent flyer, filed a petition a month later that challenged the TSA’s authority to issue a mask mandate on public transit.

On Dec. 10, 2021, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit found no merit in Corbett’s claim, declaring that the TSA has the authority to address “safety and security threats” in the transportation system during the COVID-19 pandemic, including requiring face masks.

Corbett requested the Supreme Court to overturn the U.S. Court of Appeals ruling, but the high court denied his petition to review the case, allowing the lower court’s ruling to stand. This means the TSA still has the authority to require mask-wearing on planes, in airports, and in other forms of public transit if they decide to issue mask mandates in the future.

TSA stopped enforcing the national mask mandate on public transit after a federal judge in Florida struck it down in April. As of Nov. 3, the agency has not issued a new mandate. 

