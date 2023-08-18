VERIFY: Can end-of-summer stress really lead to 'August Anxiety'?

Getting kids back to school and the end of vacations increase our stress levels, according to experts.

SAN ANTONIO — The final days of summer means it is time to get the kids back to school. So are you stressed? In this edition of VERIFY, we aim to find out if "August Anxiety" is real. What happens when the relaxing period of summer comes to an end?

THE QUESTION

Is it true that this time of the year can lead to August Anxiety?

THE SOURCES

Jen Gallace, general manager at MassageLuXe in Bulverde

Dr. Sarah Brewer, medical director of the health publication Healthspan.

THE ANSWER

WHAT WE FOUND

Gallace said this time of the year is a very stressful one for families.

"Summer is coming to an end. Kids are going back to school. You're trying to just round everything up, get their school supplies, make sure that they're good," she said. "Just getting everything settled for this upcoming school year and getting back to work I think makes us a little bit more on edge."

In the online publication Stylist, Dr. Brewer said, "August Anxiety tends to strike towards the end of summer in anticipation of end of holidays, return to school, onset of colder weather and the days drawing in. It's a new concept that was identified by therapists who are seeing increasing numbers of clients with anticipation anxiety as summer ends."

So yes, it is true. Stress from this time of the year can lead to "August Anxiety."

Gallace said there are ways to battle that anxiety, however. You can try medication, massage therapy, baking, taking long breaths through meditation and becoming one with nature.