Rules of the road: When you should stop for school buses

In 2022, there were several close calls where drivers didn't stop, almost hitting students as they got on or off the bus.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As school begins for many students in North Carolina and South Carolina, districts are asking drivers to be patient if they see a school bus on their commute.

Last school year, there were several close calls where drivers didn't stop, almost hitting students as they got on or off the bus.

Marquise McClelland has been on alert for years, ensuring kids get on and off the bus safely.

"I have seen instances where my arm was out," McClelland said. "Luckily, I yelled at the child and said let's not move. Stay there, and a car just zoomed right on past."

He's not the only bus driver who's had close calls. Last year, a driver was arrested for almost hitting two students as they were crossing the road. Even a Concord police officer didn't stop for the school bus in a video that caused a major stir online. With these close calls, WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team is getting the facts on when you need to stop.

OUR SOURCES

"When the doors open up, the stop sign comes out, and passenger lights come on," McClelland said. "That's when people need to be alert and stop."

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety breaks down the rules of the road when it comes to stopping for a school bus.

Two-lane road – All traffic from both directions must stop

All traffic from both directions must stop Two-lane with a center turning lane – All traffic from both directions must stop

All traffic from both directions must stop Four-lane road – All traffic from both directions must stop

All traffic from both directions must stop Four-lane roadway with a median – Only traffic following the bus must stop

Only traffic following the bus must stop Four or more lanes with a center turning lane – Only traffic following the bus must stop

Students should also be vigilant and wait for the bus driver's hand signals alerting them it's safe to cross the road.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

VERIFY is dedicated to helping the public distinguish between true and false information. The VERIFY team, with help from questions submitted by the audience, tracks the spread of stories or claims that need clarification or correction. Have something you want VERIFIED? Text us at 704-329-3600 or visit VERIFY.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.