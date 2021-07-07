No, there is no evidence the delta variant is spreading rapidly at gas pumps

Health officials continue to encourage people to take precautions to stop the spread of the delta variant. That includes washing your hands and getting vaccinated.

The number of COVID-19 cases is continuing to climb across the United States and the delta variant has become the most dominant strain of the virus. As of Aug. 5, it accounts for over 90 percent of new cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

With more people taking precautions to protect themselves against the delta variant, VERIFY viewer Catrena shared a text message — supposedly from a hospital — urging drivers to wear gloves at the gas pump when refueling:

“The hospital sent a message this morning that the Covid-19/delta mutant virus seems to be spreading rapidly through gasoline pumps, asking everyone to wear gloves or use paper towels when refueling and handling-please share. Please send it to everyone in your contact list. Don't leave this information to yourself. Make it available to all your family and friends."

THE QUESTION

Is the delta variant spreading rapidly at gas pumps?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, there is no evidence to suggest the delta variant is spreading rapidly at gas pumps.

WHAT WE FOUND

A similar text message first popped up when the COVID-19 pandemic began. In a March 2020 Facebook post shared nearly 300,000 times, the hospital making the claim is never identified, and it also says the warning was issued “this morning.” The only thing that has changed in this version of the claim is the addition of the delta variant.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 is primarily spread person to person and not on surfaces. That’s not to say it can’t happen, it’s just far less likely.

“COVID-19 spreads when an infected person breathes out droplets and very small particles that contain the virus. These droplets and particles can be breathed in by other people or land on their eyes, noses, or mouth,” the CDC said on its website. “In some circumstances, they may contaminate surfaces they touch. People who are closer than 6 feet from the infected person are most likely to get infected.”

The American Petroleum Institute (API) encourages gas station customers to use hand sanitizer after refueling, but states “we are not aware of any studies that support the claim that the virus can be spread via contact with a gas pump.”

“The chance of COVID-19 exposure at the gas pump is low, especially if Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended practices are followed. These include using disinfecting wipes before touching a pump followed by hand sanitizer, hand-washing and not touching your face after pumping fuel,” the API said in a fact sheet.

As for the suggestion to wear gloves at the gas station, the World Health Organization (WHO) says on the COVID-19 mythbusters section of its website: “It is safer to frequently clean your hands and not wear gloves.”

“Wearing gloves risks transferring germs from one surface to another and contaminating your hands when removing them,” according to WHO. “Wearing gloves does not replace cleaning hands.”

While a preprint study from July documents the delta variant is more infectious than the original virus that causes COVID-19, it makes no mention of delta’s primary modes of transmission being any different than those of any other variant of the virus. The study points to delta causing viral loads in the lungs to be about 1,000 times greater than the viral loads caused by the initial virus.

In fact, a Mayo Clinic article says research indicates the delta variant spreads easily in indoor sports settings and within households. It does not mention anything about outdoor spread or spread from surfaces like gas pumps.