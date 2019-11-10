MIDLAND, Texas — A post from Snapchat circulating on social media is claiming to shoot "CHS," leaving some to believe Coleman High School in Midland is targeted.

The Midland Independent School District is aware of the threat and MISD police are currently investigating.

The district sent us a statement stating in part, "The district follows a standard response protocol to keep students and staff safe as we encounter potential safety and security situations."

NewsWest 9 investigated this post and discovered the original photo dates back to a Snapchat threat in New Mexico from 2018.

Police however, are still taking this threat seriously and will continue the investigation with the help of DPS.

Classes will continue as normal this morning as the police conduct their investigation.