WASHINGTON --

QUESTION:

Are U.S. taxpayers paying for Trump's adult children to travel to the U.K.?

ANSWER:

Three of Trump's adult children who do not work in the administration are personally paying for their expenses. Jared and Ivanka are part of the president's White House entourage and are covered since it is an official business trip. Taxpayers always pick up the bill for Secret Service protection of the first family.

SOURCES:

Government Accountability Office

Congressional Research Service

PROCESS:

Viewer Linda Rohland messaged us on Facebook about Trump's adult children visiting her highness, the Queen of England.

Lots of people did a double take when they saw Trump's family all glammed up outside Buckingham Palace.

First we checked with the Congressional Research Service.

On official business, the U.S. government pays all costs including food, lodging, car rentals and other incidentals, a 2012 CRS report explained.

"These expenses are paid by the White House for domestic travel, and by the State Department for foreign travel," CRS wrote.

Queen Elizabeth II and President Donald Trump attend an event to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Portsmouth, England Wednesday, June 5, 2019. World leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump are gathering Wednesday on the south coast of England to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

AP

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre poses for a photo with US President Donald Trump, left and first lady Melania Trump ahead of the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, Monday, June 3, 2019. Trump is on a three-day state visit to Britain. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

AP

The Queen invited President Trump and the First Lady for a three-day official visit to the United Kingdom. Trump accepted on April 23.

Dinner, aka the state banquet, was paid for by Buckingham Palace.

Since both Ivanka and Jared each hold senior advisor positions in the White House, they traveled gratis as part of the president's entourage.

The president's three other adult children -- Donald Trump Jr., Eric and Tiffany -- do not serve in an official capacity. They are paying personally for their expenses, a White House official confirmed to our Verify researchers.

Still, U.S. taxpayers will have to cover things like Secret Service protection and lodging for those agents.

So we can Verify, no, Trump’s adult children without White House badges are paying for themselves. But the bill for Secret Service detail is on American people.

Employing a line of bodyguards can get pricey. Between January - February 2017, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump traveled on three occasions to Uruguay, the Dominican Republic and the United Arab Emirates; their combined security detail cost $396,000, according to Government Accountability Office data.