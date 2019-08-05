ODESSA, Texas — A partnership between Midland college and UTPB has created a pathway for their engineering students for a seamless transition between the schools.

"We're really excited about this collaboration" said Sandra Woodley, UTPB president.

The pathway would allow Midland College engineering students guaranteed admission to the university.

"Its really important to fill all of the engineering jobs in the Permian Basin. This is one of the most important places in the world for engineering" said Woodley.

Students enrolled in the Midland College program will be allowed to begin taking one engineering course at UTPB per yer.

Scholarships will also be available to the students who have chosen this path as their road to success.

"The fact that students can come into Midland College at a community college level and get all of the experience I have gotten. I've gone on research trips and done very University level studies. So that transitioning into a University now I'm going to have no problem with it and that's exactly what this offers for all those other students" said Nicholas Mastriano, a Midland College engineering student.

The partnership comes just in time to use the new engineering facility being built at the CEED building.

"This facility is pretty awesome" said Mastriano

The paper work for partnership was signed today in the new facility that is set to open to students Fall 2019.