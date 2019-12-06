COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Today is the first day of issue for the forever stamp honoring former President George H. W. Bush.

It’s a fitting tribute on what would have been his 95th birthday.

This is of course his first birthday since his passing, so there are a number of events happening in College Station today to celebrate his legacy.

There’s a birthday party happening at the Bush Library and Museum, so everyone who visits today can celebrate together.

What’s really special is the U.S. Postal Service officially began issuing a forever stamp honoring the former president – a man who understood the power of a hand-written note.

President Bush picked the image for his stamp himself. It was painted from a picture of him that was on the cover of Texas Monthly magazine in 1997.

Barbara Bush’s birthday was just a few days ago on Friday, so her birthday is being celebrated today, too. Just one more thing the beloved Houston couple is doing together.

