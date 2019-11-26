WASHINGTON — An all-clear was given at the U.S. Capitol and at the White House after Capitol police locked down after a false alarm of an unauthorized aircraft entering restricted airspace in the D.C. area.

Police said they evacuated and restricted access to the Capitol Complex buildings out of an abundance of caution to monitor the incident for potential threats.

The evacuation at the U.S. Capitol started around 8:30 a.m. and people were allowed to go back inside the building approximately 30 minutes after.

The lockdown at both the U.S. Capitol and the White House has since been lifted.

Reporters in the buildings tweeted during the incident as authorities worked to investigate the situation.

Pentagon officials tell WUSA9 that the lockdown this morning was caused by a "blip" or "track of interest" on the radar.

Choppers investigated the issue but were unable to find an aircraft in the area.

This story is developing.

