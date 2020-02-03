This story has been updated throughout.

It finally happened. After 15 days of construction setbacks and demolition efforts to take down one very resilient core shaft, the crumbling building residents dubbed the "Leaning Tower of Dallas" came tumbling down at 3:18 p.m. Monday.

The former Affiliated Computer Services building was scheduled to be demolished by Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition, LLC on Feb. 16 to make way for The Central, a $2.5 billion development made up of residential, hotel, restaurant, entertainment and retail space that will take up 5-million-square-feet.

It didn't work — at least, not entirely.

An implosion failed to bring down the core shaft of the 11-story building, which was designed in 1971 by Datum Engineers in Dallas back when the building was the original Southland Corporation Office Tower.

After the failed demolition, the resilient monument became something of a landmark to Dallasites. #LeaningTowerofDallas became a trending hashtag on social media as thousands of people flocked to the site to snap pictures.

Construction crews began a renewed demolition attempt on Feb. 24 with a 5,600-pound wrecking ball.

"Though not very dramatic or speedy, it is a safe approach to bringing down the remaining elevator and stairwell shaft. Safety is even more important this week, given the strong gusty winds," engineer Stan Caldwell told WFAA Feb. 24. He's not affiliated with this demolition, but he has worked in the structural engineering field for nearly 50 years.

On Monday, demolition crews started working on the tower around 8 a.m. After several hits with a wrecking ball, the tower crumbled slowly, then fell all at once at 3:18 p.m.

Watch a YouTube livestream here to see the minute it came down:

