DALLAS — Two people were killed in a crash caused by street racing Thursday in southern Dallas, police said.



The crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on 4500 Great Trinity Forest Way of Loop 12 near Joppa.

Police said 29-year-old Kendrick Edwards was racing another vehicle when he clipped an oncoming white Dodge Charger driven by 23-year-old Jailon Murphy. Edwards lost control and crossed the median, hitting the guardrail of the bridge, police said.



Edwards and Murphy were taken to Baylor University Medical Center, where they died.



The other vehicle involved in the race drove away, police said. Neighbors who live near the area said street racing is an issue.

The crash marks the second deadly street-racing crash in Dallas in a month. Olivia Mendez, 8, was ejected from the car when three other vehicles in a race crashed in Pleasant Grove.

RELATED: Child ejected from car, killed in street-racing collision, police say

More stories on WFAA: