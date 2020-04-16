TEXAS, USA — The Texas Workforce will be adding another call center to help handle the surge in unemployment claims.

This is the third center being added in the last two weeks.

The TWC expects to have 1,500 workers handling calls each day as a record number of calls continues to flood in.

"We are focused on getting Texans the help they need and we're doing that by extending our call center hours," said Media and Public Relations Specialist Cisco Gamez during a live update on the TWC Facebook Page.

"We're adding more unemployment services, we're improving our web and phone systems, and we're doing that to continue to provide benefits that Texans deserve and need."

