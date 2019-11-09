SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb Wednesday morning honors the fallen first responders at the World Trade Center attacks on September 11th, 2001.

Local first responders here in San Antonio will carry a tag with the name of a fallen first responder up the stairs at the Tower of the Americas -- twice.The climb is to signify the climb those heroes made 18 years ago at the Twin Towers in New York.

There will also be a fire hose with those names and several times during the climb, firefighters will stop and allow their air-pack alarms to go off.

These alarms start sounding when a first responder stops moving. The moment will be used to mark specific times on that dark day 18 years ago.

Check in for the climb is between 6 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.