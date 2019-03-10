THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Three people have been indicted by a Davidson County Grand Jury for the unlawful sale, surrender, or purchase of a minor.

Thomasville detectives began their investigation in July, after responding to Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center in reference to a two-year-old girl with bruising.

Hospital staff alerted law enforcement and child protective services.

Thomasville Police say Tina Chavis brought the child to the hospital and initially claimed to be the child’s mother. Chavis then claimed to have adopted the child, but didn't have any documentation to back that claim.

The child was placed in the care of a family member. The investigation revealed the biological mother, 45-year-old Alice Leann Todd, gave the child to Chavis and her husband, Vicencio Romero, in exchange for a car in 2018. Indictment documents reveal the plan for the illegal trade dated back to November of 2017.

The case was presented before a Davidson County Grand Jury on Monday, September 30.

True bill of indictments were returned on 47-year-old Tina Marie Chavis, 53-year-old Vicenio Mendoza Romero, and Alice Todd for the unlawful sale, surrender, or purchase of a minor.

Thomasville Police Department

On October 2, Todd, Chavis, and Romero each received a $50,000 secured bond and were placed in the Davidson County Jail. Their court date is set for October 21.

More trending stories: