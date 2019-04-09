SAN ANGELO, Texas —

In classroom 307 Miss Watkins starts class by letting her students express themselves in their writing.

“I give them a journal topic every day and today all it said was "when we stand in support of others",” TLCA Highschool teacher Dana Watkins said.



Miss. Watkins is a English teacher at TLCA and she had her students write how they are feeling about the recent mass shooting in Midland/Odessa.



“I feel like if I just came in and said that we need to talk about this then that's just driven and directed by me and we might not be able to talk about the things they need to talk about,” Watkins said.



The conversation on the effects of gun violence is a hard one to swallow, but also sparked a way to help and show support.



“I think most of us were in shock that this thing happened so close to home. Usually this doesn’t happen to you it happens to different people, people on the news, people we pay two minutes of our attention too so I think everyone wanted to help,” TLCA Highschool Junior Calista Gagui said.





During TLCA’s homecoming week they dedicated Tuesday to wearing yellow to show their support and solidarity to the ones lost in the Midland Odessa shooting.



“It felt a lot more personal I don’t know the people, but the thought of what if it was me? Have I lived my life to the fullest? No, I haven’t I’m only 17,” Gagui said.



As the high school students of TLCA come to terms with the mass shooting, they want fellow West Texans to know whether they are friends or strangers, we are all in this together.



“I just want them to know that everybody is here we are here to support you. You don’t know us, we don’t know you, but we are here to support you,” Gagui said.





