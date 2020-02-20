COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed the deaths of three people in a plane crash Thursday morning.

A DPS release said the department was notified about a possible plane crash in Coleman County at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday. It was learned that the missing aircraft was a Beechcraft King Air BE 200, tail number N860J with three people on-board.

The crash was located northwest of Lake Coleman. First responders made it on scene at approximately 10 a.m. There were no survivors found.

The NTSB has been notified and are responding to investigate the crash.